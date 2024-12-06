Canada is facing a coordinated and multifaceted assault that demands immediate action. A calculated campaign, initiated by the United Nations (UN) and certain native activist groups, is being actively facilitated by a government that has abandoned its duty to protect Canadian citizens. This treacherous agenda is defrauding taxpayers of hundreds of billions of dollars, violating the Canadian Constitution, and trampling on the God-given inalienable rights of Canadians. The resulting transfer of wealth and land represents one of the most significant betrayals in Canadian history—rivalled only by the events surrounding COVID-19.

This is essential reading.

Read more >