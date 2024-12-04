If the shooting does turn out to be targeted and related to his work at UnitedHealthcare and not his personal life, it could have enormous repercussions. Even high-level American executives typically do not face threats related to their work or wealth. (Elon Musk is a notable exception.) And the idea that ordinary Americans might take revenge on insurance or hospital executives over the denial of necessary care has largely been confined to movies like the 2002 thriller John Q.

