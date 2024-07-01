The offenses that Trump supporters were charged depended on whether they self-incriminated or went to trial. Those who defended themselves received longer sentences. So much for “justice” in America. Those who chose a trial did not have a “jury of their peers.” They were judged by a lynch mob egged on by America’s whore media, such as the Washington Post, long regarded as a CIA asset. America no longer has a rule of law. In America law is a weapon in the hands of tyrannical government and is wielded against the American people.

