One of the most decent, hard-working, law-abiding men who had been targeted by Carney/Trudeau’s gang of state thugs at the end of the Freedom Convoy and tried for “mischief”, which appears to be the same kind of catch-all charge in Canada as it is in Islam. Harold Jonker’s criminal trial for protesting at the Ottawa Freedom Convoy has concluded and his verdict will be handed down today!

Please take a moment to pray for Harold that justice will be done.

