Tamara Lich and Chris Barber did something wrong. They rallied Canadians to challenge the autocratic mandates, whether lockdown measures, vaccine mandates, PCR tests, masking and social distancing. A public discussion, what the protesters were asking for – protester representatives having a public event with Dr. Theresa Tam and other key Public Health officials and a meeting with representatives of the Liberal government – was something the government adamantly refused to do.

Going forward, Canadian Charter rights to the freedom of peaceful assembly may take place only at the pleasure of the government. Meanwhile, another federal court found the Trudeau government acted unconstitutionally and illegally in its invocation of the Emergencies Act. So far there have been no consequences for their violation of basic rights of Canadians. The Liberals, elected to a fourth term on April 28, have so far escaped facing any consequences for their overreach in response to the Freedom Convoy.

