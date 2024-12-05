The game, Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, was originally released in April 2022. An update released following the Hamas invasion now allows players to recreate certain atrocities, such as attacking an Israeli military base using motorized paragliders, a tactic used by Hamas on October 7.

In October, the game was pulled from Steam in the United Kingdom after the company was contacted by the country’s digital counter-terrorism unit. However, as of Monday, the game remained accessible for Canadian users on Steam and was even heavily discounted during Black Friday sales.

