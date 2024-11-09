A vigil planned in Mississauga to honour dead Hamas terrorist leaders has desecrated Canada’s revered Remembrance Day symbols. And so those who love terrorists now freely mock Canada and disdain what we value and cherish. In boldly appropriating a symbol reserved for our veterans — both the living and the dead — men and women who bravely rose to many challenges and sacrificed so much in so many places for so long for Canada, they insult us all. Which of course is part of the plan, to show elsewhere how tamely Canadians accept the contempt of others.

Politicians who will look the other way as this planned mockery of the poppy to honour terrorists unfolds, rob veterans of the gratitude and respect they deserve. That's despicable. Don’t they get what Lest We Forget means? Or don’t they care? Remembrance Day poppies aren’t meant for terrorists. This is absolute, unacceptable insa

Read more >