ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
2h

You are correct on your assessment. I do not know what it will take to make this change but we are in a very difficult situation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture