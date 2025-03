Following Sunday's Liberal Party leadership vote, one thing's become abundantly clear: don't believe the 'official' results. The Liberals say they had nearly 400,000 people "registered" but only a fraction of that—just over 150,000—were verified and had their vote counted.

Who certified the vote? Were there any scrutineers? We don’t trust it. This stinks, and we need an audit to find out what's going on.

Listen here >