Another promise kept! After President Trump and Elon Musk vowed to rescue the NASA astronauts stranded in space for more than nine months, Elon Musk sent a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule up to get them.

The SpaceX capsule has just officially docked at the International Space Station. A video of the moment the SpaceX crew arrived and met the two abandoned astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, is going viral online.

