Let’s clear this up once and for all: Alberta is not just a province — it’s a full-blown personality. And no, it doesn’t need therapy. It needs independence from federal corruption, subjugation, domination and exploitation.

In 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — without any functioning neurons — proudly announced that “Canada has no core identity,” as he stared aimlessly into the abyss of stupidity. Translation: Canada is basically a beige cardigan — comfortable, non-threatening, and completely forgettable. Just like he is. A “post-national state,” he called it. Sounds like something you’d say when your country has lost its history, purpose, passport and its pride.

