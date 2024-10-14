“We are Hezbollah,” “We are Hamas,” and “Death to Canada” chants heard at anti-Israel hate rallies in Toronto and Vancouver
The Trudeau government is quick to crack down on Canadian trucker protests but supports and gives non-profit status to radical groups that sponsor hate rallies that glorify Islamic terrorists. An unidentified masked woman led a crowd of hundreds at the Vancouver Art Gallery Monday night in chants of “death to Canada, death to the United States and death to Israel,” while some in the group burned Canadian flags.