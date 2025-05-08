J6 was entrapment fraud, used to fuel election interference and destroy Trump supporters.

For those of you who still do not believe that J6 was a set-up by the Democrats and who think the authorities followed the rule of law and due process, you will be quite horrified by these testimonials. It is not only shocking but heart-breaking. Marriages that broke up; children being terrorized by FBI Swat teams knocking down doors in the middle of the night; a young father with a 2-month newborn, sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison; the man who tried to save the life of Roseann Boyland, charged with assault; he was held pretrial for over a year, and was savagely beaten and abused during 4 years of prison. And let us not forget the 3 who committed suicide including Matthew Lawrence Perna who died on February 25, 2022 of a broken heart. “His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life.”

J6 Persecution Profiles share the horrific suffering of J6 defendants and their families. J6ers are exonerated—now they must be compensated. Join: WeAreJ6.com

May Nancy Pelosi, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney not have a moment’s peace for their destruction of innocent victims’ lives.

