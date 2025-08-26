These are dangerous days for Israel. It faces a two-pronged attack. From one flank come the radical Islamists, from the other Western intellectuals. The former are entrenched in dank tunnels in Gaza City prepping IEDs for their last stand against the Jews they so feverishly loathe. The latter are ensconced in the airless ivory towers of the West, prepping hyperbolic claims bordering on misinfo to the end of delegitimising the Jewish State they so manically oppose. One’s weapon of choice is violence, the other’s propaganda. Their aim, though, is the same: to wound, possibly fatally, the world’s only Jewish nation.

