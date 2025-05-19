As the war continues, voices condemning Israel grow louder across Europe as antisemitism has soared to heights unseen in recent years. Yet the accusations leveled by Europeans can be easily refuted.

We possess damning evidence not only against Hamas's military but also against the cooperation of the so-called "uninvolved" Gazan population in acts of murder, looting, rape, and actively hiding our hostages in residential homes.

As German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the Bundestag in October 2024: "Self-defense means, of course, not just attacking terrorists, but eliminating them....We will not back down [from supporting Israel]. I made it clear to the UN that civilian facilities can lose their protected status when terrorists exploit them. This is Germany's position and our understanding of Israel's security."

This should be our core message to all our allies. We are not asking them to support our right to self-defense and, of course, neither Israel's right to exist. We expect them to support our right to destroy our enemies.

Fortunately, we live in an independent Jewish state, accountable for our own fate. We will not live next to barbarians whose raison d'etre is the murder of Jews. If you are unhappy with that, then we must agree to disagree.

Numerous violent conflicts rage worldwide, yet Europeans elevate the plight of Gazans above all. Why? Because they happen to be fighting Jews. (and Anita Anand) Muslims killing Muslims doesn't attract global concern. But Jews fighting and defeating their enemies - that demands a reckoning. Israel contributes significantly to Europe's security. We are the modern embodiment of an ancient civilization on which the West was built. We are fighting for our survival in a long and complex battle that requires both patience and resolve.

This war is not about the right to defend our lives, it is about eliminating the terrorists and uprooting the threat. Just as no rational person would live at the foot of a volcano that erupts every few years, Israelis will not return to normal life as long as the barbarians remain just a few kilometers away.

Dear Europeans, you fail to see the threats you face. In the 1930s, you ignored Churchill's warnings about Hitler. You thought it would end with the Jews. You learned nothing; after us, it will be your turn.

The writer is a former Israeli ambassador to Italy. (Israel Hayom)

Ambassador Dror Eydar