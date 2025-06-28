.Let’s be clear; this guy is not running to be mayor of New York City to make New York some bastion of socialism. He is probably not even a socialist. He is an Islamist. We can never take our eyes off of that ball. That is where the game is played. The socialism is a distraction. Just like with Barack Obama. His left-leaning policies were a diversion. Obama could not care less about universal healthcare. He was merely appeasing his useful idiots on the left. Obama and his ilk need the far-left liberals who want socialism to help him realize his ultimate goal. He and the likes of Zohran Mamdani would never get elected without them; they would never even get the nomination if they ran on their true vision for America, so they are using socialism as a Trojan Horse.

Read more >