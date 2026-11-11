After you read this, reach out to a veteran and their family in your neighborhood. Thank them. Then ask a simple question: “What do you need, and how can I help?” Listen to the answer. It may be a ride to an appointment, help with groceries, a household repair, or simply a cup of coffee and someone willing to sit and talk.

Reach out to a family whose loved one never came home, too. Remember them beyond the anniversary of their loss. Invite them to your table. Ask how they are managing. Follow through on the help you offer. Remember that the safety, freedom, and comfort we enjoy were preserved through sacrifices others were willing to make.

I am asking you to be their family. Show up. Make room. Keep calling. Keep caring.

May the Lord bless our veterans and their families, comfort those who grieve, and give us willing hearts to serve those who have served us.

We owe you more than thank you. It is time our actions showed it.

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