Three years ago today, Hamas crossed into Israel and murdered, raped and burned its way through communities full of families. Eight of the dead were Canadians.

This year, at least, the hostages are home. In January, the body of the last of them, Ran Gvili, was returned to his family. For that we can be grateful.

For almost everything else, we should be furious.

Hamas did not arm, fund or train itself. It was built, bankrolled and directed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, a regime that hangs dissidents, shoots protesters and chants death to the West as state policy. Iran sits at the centre of an axis, with Russia, China and North Korea, convinced that free societies like ours are weak, decadent and ripe for the taking. Iran supplies the drones that kill Ukrainians in their beds. North Korea supplies the soldiers. China supplies the money and the cover. Russia supplies the war.

Every one of them runs operations inside Canada: intimidating diaspora communities, buying influence, flooding our screens with lies, and encouraging the mobs who celebrated October 7th before the bodies were cold.

Those mobs are still here. They march under the flags of banned terrorist organizations. They burn our flag and chant death to Canada outside Parliament. This spring in Montreal, they strung up effigies by the neck in a public square. This is not protest. It is open contempt for Canada.

Meanwhile, foreign agents operate with near impunity, universities – who take public money – shelter those who cheer for murder, and police stand and watch. Too many of our leaders treat it as a public-relations problem rather than what it is: an assault on Canada by hostile regimes, aided by people who live here.

I am angry, my friends. You should be angry too.

What is under attack is not one community. It is the rule of law, equal treatment of every citizen, free speech, free elections, and the simple idea that we settle our differences without terror. A country that forgets it has enemies will not stay strong, prosperous or free for long.

Allies for a Strong Canada exists to give people who refuse to accept this a voice. Over 50,000 Canadians have signed up to defend Canadian values. Over the next year, we will keep building this movement and help thousands like you speak out for our country.

Below are the eight Canadians murdered on October 7, 2023. Please take a moment to remember each of them, and who killed them. May their memories forever be a blessing.

Neta Epstein

Shir Georgy

Tiferet Lapidot

Alexandre Look

Ben Mizrahi

Vivian Silver

Judih Weinstein Haggai

Adi Vital-Kaploun

Thank you,

Michael Westcott

Chief Executive Officer

Allies for a Strong Canada