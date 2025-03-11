Romania's Călin Georgescu should now be beginning the fourth month of his actual presidency. He won the first round last November and was expected to win the second. But then, at the behest of Nato and the European Union, Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round and cancelled the second round. On what grounds?

Călin Georgescu appealed the annulment to the European Court of Human Rights, who said they lacked jurisdiction - unlike, say, every case of an Albanian gangster in the UK who can't be deported because his kid doesn't like the taste of chicken nuggets at the Tirana McDonalds.

(Image: Octav Ganea/Getty Images)

Read more >