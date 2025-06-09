ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elsa's avatar
elsa
7h

This dhit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
7h

The Pride cult is the depravity of people with mental illness and socialism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture