Dr. Trozzi explained how components of the mRNA injections—particularly the synthetic mRNA and lipid nanoparticles—may be interfering with immune surveillance, allowing previously manageable or dormant cancers to flourish unchecked. The immune system isn’t just there to stop colds. It finds early cancer cells and destroys them before they become a problem. If you damage the immune system’s regulation, you’re potentially allowing cancers to escape unnoticed until it’s too late.”

Dr. Trozzi is a national treasure — a principled ER physician with a stellar reputation — and he has spent the last few years speaking alongside respected voices like Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Kat Lindley, all of whom have warned against the rollout of these gene therapy shots. He now dedicates his life to mitigating the damage they’ve caused.

Listen here >