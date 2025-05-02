ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
andy's avatar
andy
1d

Jews are hated because Jews are God's chosen people. Old testament proclaims that Abraham had 2 sons. Isaac, son of the blessing( patriarch of the Jewish Nation) and Ishmael son of the servant.(Patriarch of the Arab Nations) "And there shall enmity between the two nations". Fast forward 2,000 years and the world has strayed from Judeo Christian values. Many Christians forgot that Jesus was a Jewish Rabbi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
1d

Exactly! While many work hard and aspire to those they admire, others build a hatred towards those they are secretly jealous of and blame them. You want the “Palestinian” (made up term) to end, stop allowing them to indoctrinate the next generation full of hated ( your tax dollars pay for kids to play board games that teach kids to do some pretty awful things). Real leaders are required.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture