WHEN a nation pins its hopes on some sign of light in a dark world of hate and death, on the life of one family, and those tenuous hopes are snatched away with cruel inevitability, where does that nation go from there?

Nothing better captures the grotesque pit of ideological evil that these ‘freedom fighters’ crawled out from to display their contempt for life itself. The caskets containing the bodies were locked by Hamas and returned without keys. They had to be checked for booby traps before being opened to allow forensic inspection, to enable formal identification. As one former Israeli spokesman has said, ‘Did you think that Hamas would spare the bodies of the Bibas family the indignity of a propaganda spectacle? Think again. We are fighting psychopaths.’

This has to be a defining moment, not just for the Gaza conflict, but for the world – a delineation of who will stand on the side of good, and who will stand on the side of evil.

