Hey, isn’t that something - Trump eliminated the nuclear threat to the world, to our children and our grandchildren, by bombing Iran? Something no other president was ever willing to do or would have the balls to do.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



How about that Trump team that just found and declassified all of the “Russian collusion” coup material? Years and years of prosecution of innocent people, some thrown in jail, Trump family members tormented and threatened, journalists canceled if they dared question this political coup. $40 million of tax payer money spent on a hoax! And this collosal lie laying the ground to inspire people to murder Trump, not once but twice. All of this pouring out for the public to see in full transparency. We’ve been waiting for this fact-finding and transparency since the year 2016.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Israel and the US worked hand-in-hand to strategize and neutralize the number one sponsor of evil! Never been done before the way it was done right before our eyes. With no American or Israeli casualties and in only 12 days! And they all warned us of World War III, didn’t they?



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Did you hear about the massive influx of investment dollars coming into the US as a result of eminent tariffs? Billions of dollars are pouring into the country for plant building and manufacturing in almost every industry across-the-board. Billions! Instead of being inflationary, as the leftist “experts” have warned, they are actually deflationary because it will be much cheaper to produce in the US and then sell in the US. We’ve had zero effect on inflation. Trump is a genius.

“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



How about that border? No border crossings by illegal aliens migrants. The problem literally wiped out in six months of Trump’s presidency. The problem that lost the Democrats the election. The problem that killed millions of people in the US from fentanyl. The problem that traffics children, rapes women, murders at will, and forms gangs in unsuspecting neighbourhoods throughout the country. No more border crossings! Trump delivers each and every time.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Job numbers are up. Inflation totally contained, and on its way down, everybody running to Trump to make trade deals, and some of the biggest deals have already been struck.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Europeans are calling Trump “Daddy”, the only man on the world scene that matters and they know it. Most of them putting on their big boy pants and funding NATO, as per their commitments. For the first time ever.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Trump just made peace between Congo and Rwanda. He did the same between Indian and Pakistan, both nuclear powers.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Aside from a few initial hostages, Israel returned, all subsequent returns have been negotiated by Trump’s team. An absolutely phenomenal achievement.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Headed up by Trump’s right hand man, Rick Grennell, upwards of 48 American hostages have been returned to American soil from horrible places like Venezuela. Most Americans never even knew about these hostages because the Biden administration never informed the public.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



Under Trump’s leadership, DOGE just saved American taxpayers billions. And in due time, it will save billions more. In less than two months of clean up, American taxpayer got one big fat gift.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



And what about that recently passed massive tax bill? Even the GOP didn’t think they could do it. Trump was the only one who believed it. The biggest Bill and the biggest tax savings that Americans have ever received was passed by this president.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



And today! Columbia University succumbs to its $200 million punishment for endangering Jewish students lives. A huge settlement for breaking federal law! Not only that, they are now on the hook to get rid of all of their DEI policies. A precedent with other unis to follow, ￼unless they want to lose $200 million and with it the precious university accreditation. Astounding achievement for Trump. Astounding achievement for Jewish parents and Jewish students everywhere. God bless this man and God give him strength.



“ ….what about the Epstein list?”



That fucking list! That imaginary fucking list is all they think about. Not just the left, but the stupid morons on the right. It’s not enough that there are files and videos and two criminals behind bars with one dead. It’s not enough that the DOJ had to spend ridiculous amounts of hours reviewing pornographic and pedophilic materials. They want a list. The “list” that they made up in their own heads because they’re too stupid to understand that a master criminal would never keep a list to incriminate himself. Because they’re too stupid to understand the damage they are doing and have done to the Trump administration by obsessing over their fantasized list. Because they are too stupid to understand the tools they’re handing to the Democrats, who are only too happy to run with another bullshit story.



A friend reminded me of the Pareto Principle. Only I disagree on the numbers. It’s been clear to me for a long time that 95% of the population is stupid. To boot, stupidity does not discriminate along ideological lines. Thank God there is the block option on social media.

Valerie Sobel

July 26, 2025