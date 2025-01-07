This is interesting. Brylan Riggs makes some good points about Trudeau’s resignation from a Christian American point of view:

Trudeau says he is motivated by the best interests of Canadians - this is obvious lie

Klaus Schwab of WEF stating that over half of the Liberal cabinet are WEF puppets

A strong American is good for Canada. When America is strong the world listens and the world gets in line. It is a nice thing to see that when someone like Trudeau, who is controlled by the globalists, be decimated and resign in shame. Likewise, a strong Canada complements a strong America.

Trudeau was the absolute worst of all the world’s leaders who destroyed peoples lives during the CoV fraud - absolute authoritarianism at its finest

Trudeau is the ultimate example of how the liberal mind disease ultimately destroys