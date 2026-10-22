Should you answer the door if police come knocking? Constitutional lawyer Leighton Grey breaks down exactly what your rights are: when police can and can’t stay at your door, what “revoking the implied license” actually means, and why staying silent is almost always your safest option.

He also explains the simple sign you can legally put on your door to tell police to leave, why recording your interaction protects you, and what “caution” and your right to counsel actually mean.

Tanya Gaw, founder of Action4Canada, shares her own experience answering the door to RCMP — and why she did it differently than what we’d normally recommend.

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