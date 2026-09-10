First, we learned to love our killers. Then we learned to hate ourselves. Then, we blamed the lack of democracy in the Muslim world. Then we blamed our own intolerance. We blamed Israel. We blamed global warming. We blamed mental illness. And we blamed everything except Islam.

The lesson of 9/11 is that we cannot co-exist with those who want to kill us. That simple. And the day we truly understand it, we won’t need any more anniversaries, tearful tributes, and candles on concrete, and we won’t need the self-hatred, because we will finally stand up for ourselves.

When America arises, then the thousands of dead, turned to ash, will finally be able to rest.

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Image: Reuters