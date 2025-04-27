Europe made the mistake of the millennium. They invited and let in millions of poor Muslim migrants with a culture totally incompatible with Western civilization. They have their own law and courts. There are areas of Europe where police don't even tread. Gangs of Muslim men roam British streets raping young girls. Call it anything you want, but those are facts. Like John Adams said, "Facts are stubborn things."

That purpose was to destroy Western civilization and to dilute the populations with people who had no culture of freedom. Oligarchs and godless New World Order fanatics planned and carried out the migration.

