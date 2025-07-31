The decades of silence were as much a crime as the decades of abuse. The refusal to prosecute rapists because they were Muslim and Asian, and the refusal to be honest about that afterwards too, were crimes heaped by the media and by the government upon the crimes of the rapists. At every level the British political Establishment and officialdom have acted as enablers and apologists for Pakistani Muslim rapists, and as contemptuous crooked wardens, more disgusted with the victims for telling the truth than with the rapists for abusing children.

It’s been the most sustained and complete race-based crime in British history, the worst sexual depravity we have ever seen on these shores, and the most loathsome stain on our national reputation and social cohesion.

