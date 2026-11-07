In November 1988, I stood in East Berlin. I had crossed from West Berlin into a world that could hardly have been more different, and what I saw confirmed everything I had learned. I still vividly remember bustling West Berlin, the Kurfürstendamm with its sparkling lights in the dark November nights, and then, on the other side of Checkpoint Charlie, the drabness, the grayness and the palpable despair of a destroyed society. I decided then and there that I did not want to live in a society governed by socialism. Not now, not ever. I have never forgotten that experience.

Having seen East Berlin and lived through the Iranian Revolution, I know how profoundly political systems can change and how easily freedoms once taken for granted can disappear.

For much of my life, America represented the place to which people could flee when freedom disappeared elsewhere. But what happens if America itself ceases to be that place? Where will people go then? Kitty Werthmann, an Austrian emigrant, answered that question years ago, and I have been quoting her ever since: “After America, there is no place to go!”

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