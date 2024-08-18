I have been vastly cheered by the hundreds of thousands of Extreme Right Wingers on the streets of Britain. You probably don’t know this, because it has been radically suppressed, but these people are, in fact, the British working class, the northerners, Labour’s supposed constituency, the ones saying, not one more murdered raped brutalized little girl, we are in turmoil and it won’t stop until you listen. They are our canary, they are the first responders to a civilization-ending threat. And I was damned glad to see them step up. The world has never produced a fighting spirit stronger than these people. They take a hella long time to wake up but when they do, they will devastate a continent.

We're coming for you Klaus, and your pencil-necked authoritarian stooges. Remember we beat your Nazi ass twice and we will be glad to hand it to you again.

