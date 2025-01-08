Perhaps not everyone knows that the United States of America attempted to conquer and annex Canada some 200 years ago. The historical fact now has probable political relevance in the renewed trade struggle between the U.S. and Canada, with particular significance for the Arctic race. . .

In light of what happened a couple of centuries ago, it is curious that in pursuit of his MAGA campaign motto, Trump has once again gone on the attack against Canada. It almost seems as if this thorn in the side never passes for Americans.

The fact is even more interesting if one considers it from a strategic point of view: for the U.S., the ‘conquest’ of Canada or at least part of it, hand in hand with Greenland, would mean not only having access to the many energy delicacies found there, but also being able to position medium-range weapon systems towards Russia and China.

