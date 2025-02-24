Last week was one of unbearable anguish and heartbreak for Israel and the Jewish diaspora, as the full horror of the Bibas family story came to light. Last Thursday, the beautiful Bibas boys – four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir – were returned to Israel in coffins. They were innocent children, stolen from their beds and taken hostage on 7 October 2023. They had had their lives cut short for the ‘crime’ of being Jewish.

Hamas’s cruel lies did not stop there. Hamas had initially claimed it was handing over the bodies of four hostages – Ariel, Kfir, their mother, Shiri, and 84-year-old peace activist Oded Lifschitz. The bodies of Ariel, Kfir and Oded were all confirmed. But the fourth body was not Shiri’s. Instead, Hamas had given Israel the body of an unidentified Gazan woman. On Friday, Hamas handed over a fifth body, which the IDF has since confirmed to be Shiri.

We must not forget what happened to those little boys and their mother – or the monsters who did it. The entire Western world needs to take a long hard look in the mirror. Kfir, Ariel and Shiri will be staring back.

