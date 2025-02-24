Where is the outrage for the Bibas family?
The West is still struggling to condemn Hamas’s blatant barbarism.
Last week was one of unbearable anguish and heartbreak for Israel and the Jewish diaspora, as the full horror of the Bibas family story came to light. Last Thursday, the beautiful Bibas boys – four-year-old Ariel and nine-month-old Kfir – were returned to Israel in coffins. They were innocent children, stolen from their beds and taken hostage on 7 October 2023. They had had their lives cut short for the ‘crime’ of being Jewish.
Hamas’s cruel lies did not stop there. Hamas had initially claimed it was handing over the bodies of four hostages – Ariel, Kfir, their mother, Shiri, and 84-year-old peace activist Oded Lifschitz. The bodies of Ariel, Kfir and Oded were all confirmed. But the fourth body was not Shiri’s. Instead, Hamas had given Israel the body of an unidentified Gazan woman. On Friday, Hamas handed over a fifth body, which the IDF has since confirmed to be Shiri.
We must not forget what happened to those little boys and their mother – or the monsters who did it. The entire Western world needs to take a long hard look in the mirror. Kfir, Ariel and Shiri will be staring back.
Thanks to decades of creeping Socialism/Communism into all facets of Canada hollowing out, dumbing down and dismantling everything traditionally Canadian; lies are readily accepted as truth. With the decades of Replacement Theory/Agenda peddling through mass immigration for votes and power without any opposition - certainly not one politician with the balls to support the Traditional Family - the writing is on the wall.
This is related to the subject without Socialism, its mass dumbing down, mass immigration and lies being sold as truth, all Canada would know what Islam is and Islam is not. They would also know history. Islam is not a "Religion of Peace" and there is no such thing as a "Palestinian People".
All invented and propagated toward the agenda of dismantling the West. It is so sad Canada doesn't have a single politician with brains and balls to stand up for Canada, Conservatism and Canadian Culture!!
Outrage? Should Christians have reacted like many Muslims do, blocking streets, attacking stores and businesses, stabbing strangers and arson, but we would have been called Islamophobic and likely been arrested for offending alla. The Governments and police just stand by when the Religion of Peace goes on its usual rampage. Instead, we quietly increase our hatred and disgust.