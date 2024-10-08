This constant and uninformed demand for Israel to accept a ceasefire that guarantees a continuation of terrorist attacks such as occurred a year ago has been rightly ignored by the government and people of Israel. The unutterable impudence of foreigners who know nothing about the history of the Middle East or the conduct of war in criticizing Israel’s conduct of this war, is an embarrassment to the West.

The best possible observation of the anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, would be a lethal assault on Iran as the principal terrorism-supporting government of the world. Apart from anything else, it would cement good relations between Israel and the Arab powers. This grim anniversary is an opportunity to turn the page from endless skirmishing to Israel-Arab solidarity and a thoroughly chastened Iran. Israel has the right to take the necessary steps, and all responsible opinion would rejoice if it did so.

Read more >