1. Jimmy Carter and his policies of pressure on Israel and delusional ideas to make Palestinians a democratic society. He legitimized terror first.

2. Clinton pressuring the reluctant Yitzak Rabin of Israel to sign the colossally detrimental and destructive Oslo accords.

3. Europe, EU and every US elected US government which put billions annually in the pockets of Islamic terrorists of Gaza, both PA and Hamas. One leader stopped this insanity for 4 years: President Trump. (Mentally challenged Biden brought it back to the tune of $250 million annually for US alone.)

4. The UN that admittedly employed Hamas terrorist and spent decades electing and harbouring Jew haters that worked to delegitimize and paralyze Israel. Not to mention fabricate hate and venom towards Israel under the guise of “fairness” for Palestinians.

5. Universities, colleges, academia and its administration that birthed and fostered BDS and cultivated Jew hatred as virtuous.

.6. Obama who proudly peddled antisemitism at the UN by demanding Israel return to 1967 borders and pushed UN resolution 2334 for delegitimization of most of Israel as sovereign to Jews.

7. Every leftist general and politician in Israel, who pathetically fantasized about a two-state solution to appease the west and to make themselves attractive to the lobotomized leftist voters. Yehud Barack at the top of this chain of dangerous losers.

8. … and first and foremost deceitful Kamala Harris and her decrepid boss: who gave billions to Iran to fund Hamas, prevented Israel from acting swiftly and amply, who both tried to prevent Israel from entering Rafah where Sinwar and missiles hid and most hostages lost their life. The same two mumbling fools who curtailed arms sales to Israel and badmouthed Bibi at every turn to appease Hamas.

9. ….and every US Democrat voter who is too stupid to compute the consequences of their idiotic and profoundly destructive voting choices, unable to understand the importance of strong Israel for America’s survival.

10. Britain’s fiercely anti-Israel Labour government that sharply limited arms sales to Israel from day one in office.

11. And the stupid, deaf and blind world that insisted that Israel bring 40,000 trucks of aid into jihadist Gaza while trying to rescue hostages and deal with the murderers. All of it going directly into the pockets of Hamas while buying them to time to regroup, restock, relocate and move hostages deeper and further into satanic hell.



SHAME ON ALL!!

Thanks to Valerie Sobel