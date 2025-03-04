Canadians can be forgiven if they do not know who Mark Carney is and what he stands for beyond a few headlines and the latest public opinion poll that says he is going to romp to victory in the upcoming federal election. It is by design that we are not to see past his smile and weighty resume.

He tries to portray himself as something that he is clearly not. He has no common sense of what people are going through. He is a person who has been living with a silver spoon. I take nothing away from the fact that I think he is very talented at what he does, but he is not right-suited for what is required in politics, and that is the ability to understand ordinary person’s struggle. He doesn’t get it. In fact, he has had everything to do with making the lives and the ordeal of Canadians that much more arduous and difficult.

