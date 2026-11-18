Who is Mark Carney, and where is he taking Canada? Historian Victor Davis Hanson joins Jim Csek for a wide-ranging conversation about Carney’s worldview, Canada’s relationship with the United States and the choices shaping the country’s future. Hanson offers his assessment of Carney’s Davos message, Canada’s role as a middle power, anti-Trump politics, energy policy and the pressures on the middle class. The discussion also covers media accountability, immigration, Elon Musk, the US-China AI race and Canada’s ability to retain talent. The interview closes with Hanson discussing his book, The Counterrevolution, and Donald Trump’s political comeback. This full conversation includes an opening highlights reel.

You might want to listen to this. Hanson describes “Marx Carnage” fully and completely! Canada is slowly being destroyed.

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