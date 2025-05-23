Every single professor who didn’t want to teach the lessons of the Holocaust and 2000+ history of Jewish persecutions but instead pushed his agenda of social equality



Every single university president and administration team which allowed even one person to yell “Free Palestine” on their campus



Every single person who doesn’t take a position on the Middle East war today



Every single media outlet that operates not to report the truth, but to report numbers produced by Hamas’ “Health Ministry”



Every single Israeli left politician like Omert and Barack that have maligned Israel by calling for leftist protests on the streets of Israel and libeled their own country with the likes of BBC (I’m too ashamed to quote Omert in his latest interview)



Every single Synagogue and Federation leadership team that has demonized strong Jews with guns who desire to protect Jewish institutions and Jews



Every single American Politician who hides behind “Free Speech” in order to keep the leftist mobs voting for them



Every single Israeli administration/politician who on October 7th, 2023 falsely proclaimed that Israel was attacked by a terrorist entity called Hamas, instead of the truth: the Palestinian jihadist government that is charged by the Palestinian people to slaughter and eliminate Jews (article 11 of Palestinian Hamas charter)



American Congress and Democrats for aiding and abetting loud and influential Ilhan Omars and her Jew hating teamsters



US democrats for never having the courage and the moral compass ￼to pass through a bill condemning antisemitism …even once!



Every person in this world who has opened their mouth to banally condemn “hate” (general term) instead of calling it what it is…Jew Hatred and antisemitism



Every single policy maker who has voted for or allowed the influx of Islamic migrants into the country and into every country



Every single UN action, speech and vote against exclusively defensive actions of Israel for the last 75 years



2000+ years of Church proclamations and scriptures of Jews as Christ Killers that not only slaughtered Jews by the tens of thousands in every single decade of the last 2000 years but laid the foundational veins in society to continue to absorb and feed on antisemitism like a drug.



Every single Jew and gentile who values their spot at the table, employment status, social acceptance, compensation and/or the safety of crowd think over courage to seek, know and tell the truth



And finally… every single mouth who has uttered “Never Again!” as some kind of an antidote to Jew hatred, instead of understanding the creation and the true and only meaning of that sentence by Rabbi Kahane: you kill us, we kill you.

Written by Valerie Sobel