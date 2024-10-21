The Iroquois wiped out many other Indigenous bands including the Huron (Wendat), Neutral, and Erie. Their traditional territories were in what is now the United States and when they moved northward in several waves into what is now known as Canada, Europeans were already there. So, these people, now known as the Six Nations, with a reserve near Brantford Ontario, are in fact settlers. They are settled on the land of previous Indigenous groups some of whom they themselves exterminated. Do they do land acknowledgments for these peoples?

