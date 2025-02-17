Call me harsh, but when a woman who has sworn allegiance to the Islamic State says she doesn’t like her police mugshot, surely the response should be: ‘Tough shit.’ Not in the West Midlands, it seems.

There, cops happily – one might even say obsequiously – issued a second mugshot of Farishta Jami shortly after she was convicted of preparing to join the most hateful and psychotic army on Earth. The problem with the original mugshot? It showed her face and hair. And the release of such a haram image of her womanly features apparently caused her ‘considerable distress’. So the police dutifully put out a second mugshot, this time showing Ms Jami swaddled in a niqab.

Read more >