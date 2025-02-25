And now, back to President Trump, the MAGA movement, and the pragmatic new political philosophy that is emerging from his counter-revolution against the Globalists.

His opening volley over the first few weeks of his second term (nicknamed the “Days of Thunder” by his former political advisor Steve Bannon) have not only dismantled the grip of the global socialists over America’s institutions, but they are equally dismantling the pillars of the now defunct post-WWII era with pragmatic solutions that establishment conservatives have not dared to touch.

Turning points in history break all of the norms, rules, and firmly held assumptions of the earlier era. But if those heretical “rule-breaking” solutions stick and actually begin to reverse the damage of the unravelling prior era, then they become the staunchly defended bedrock for a new stable era. Trump 2.0. is emerging as a radical reformer…

