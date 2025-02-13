He has stood up to those who suggest that there is a genocide going on in Gaza. He condones Israel’s response to evil. And when he saw the condition of the hostages recently returned from Gaza he compared them to survivors of the Holocaust. His anger and disgust are palpable

“Trump is a catalyst, the spark that history needs to change direction. The world is volatile, and Trump is lighting a fire.” Trump is an anomaly of history. Trump is a warrior for the Jewish people and the state of Israel.

