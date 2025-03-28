The slimy mélange of Judeophobia and jihadism that passes for Western Palestine activism does not speak for Palestinians, most of whom actually want to get rid of Hamas. Indeed, Gazans have risen up against Hamas numerous times in the past. In 2019, Hamas militants violently crushed a demonstration against the economic hardships in Gaza. This poverty had been aggravated by Hamas rulers spending hundreds of millions annually on expanding their jihadist infrastructure and on buying luxuries for the leadership.

