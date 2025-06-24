Trump doesn’t make demands for the ME to adapt to his understanding, but does enforce easily and clearly understood boundaries. He quite literally went to the nations of the ME and said I won’t tell you who to worship, what to think, what’s good or evil. In your nation. That’s yours to determine. But present as a threat to me and my nation, that’s different. Then I have the right to swiftly, decisively, smack you down. This is the kind of combination of freedom and discipline otherwise alien cultures can easily comprehend and appreciate as a Strong Man’s honesty. It offers the right balance of respect and self confidence, far from the alternating fawning and ignorance of the Globalist.

The truth is that both the ME and the Far East likes Trump and the Trump administration. They see them as blunt and honest and strong, whereas other westerners are confusing, dishonest and weak.

