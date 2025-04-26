SOMETIMES, something happens that is so deeply shocking, so profoundly disturbing, that it makes you ask: ‘Am I really living in the free, civilised, democratic nation I thought I was living in?’ At least, that’s what I asked myself when I read about the case of Lucy Connolly, who is fast becoming another powerful symbol of Britain’s spiralling free speech crisis.

Lucy Connolly was a first-time offender, a person of good character, a mother of a 12-year-old child, a carer for a husband with a serious blood disease; she suffered acute anxiety and was on medication as a result of huge personal trauma’. Again, I ask you: why has this woman been thrown in prison? And why, months on, is she still in prison?

Read more >