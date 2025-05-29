STARVING your enemy to death, or at least to surrender, is a tactic of warfare as old as history. The idea that starving an enemy is immoral would have astonished the ancients. Sun Tzu, author of The Art of War in the 5th century BC, wrote: ‘The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. When the enemy is relaxed, make them toil. When full, starve them.’

The moral fecklessness of the West and its institutions, with the notable exception of the US, has been astonishing. No matter how hard it tries, Israel will never be able to meet the unrealistic moral and legal requirements of an international community which is heavily prejudiced against it. Israel should not let them distract it from its own priorities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should simply ignore the West’s bleating hypocrites and continue the IDF Operation Gideon’s Chariot, the invasion of Gaza. For all our sakes, Palestinian civilians included, the war needs to be won.

Read more >