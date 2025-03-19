In their eyes, Trump has done something truly unforgivable: he has platformed riff-raff opinion. By inviting his favourite Irish person to speak to the world’s press, Trump undid decades of opinion management by Ireland’s elites, where only those who went to the right universities and held the right opinions were permitted to hold forth on Irish affairs. Trump has loosened the ideological stranglehold of that coterie of smug graduate highbrows who’ve imperiously overseen Irish opinion, Irish politics and Ireland’s image for decades. The world now knows there exists Irish people who are un-PC, a tad artless, and who don’t love Hamas.

Read more >