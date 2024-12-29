In this week’s episode, The Evolutionary Lens, discusses the World Health Organization, Greenland, Panama, and how Trump plans to interact with all of the above. Is it moral to ask for, buy, or take, other people’s land? We need to remember the Monroe Doctrine.

Also: the Southern Poverty Law Center puts out an annual hate map, in which they showcase hate groups like “anti-government groups” that promote “conspiratorial and dubious views of government . . . as evidenced by the movement’s popular rhetoric on such issues as COVID-19 regulation.” Also on the SPLC’s hate list: people who don’t think that drag queen story hours promote literacy.

Watch show here >