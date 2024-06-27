After 8 years in power, PM Justin Trudeau faces a setback as Conservatives flip a 30-year Liberal seat in Toronto. A special election on June 24 saw a Conservative win in a Liberal stronghold. Trouble ahead for Trudeau's Liberals? Can they recover by 2025? Or is this the end of the road for Justin Trudeau?

CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos says it's difficult to overstate how important this byelection was for the PM.