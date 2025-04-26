Amidst all the confusing media spin, Canadians must face up to a harsh and ugly reality; the harsh and ugly reality being that this could be the last weekend we get to live in liberty and freedom before Communism sets in on Monday, Election Day. Liberal leader Mark Carney is the current deceitful spear tip of the World Economic Forum, (WEF) a full-blown Communist Agency, avidly working to take down the USA and Western governments.
Chillingly, Mark Carney in his maze of outrageous lies, is acting as though he’s already won Monday’s crucial election, making some of us ponder whether he knows something we do not know. Carney’s victory on Monday could make it official that Canada will come under WEF-inspired Communist rule.
https://x.com/HanyaToderoff/status/1915568451579764982 carney's method of bankrupting Canada by design. R.I.C.O. criminal.
That statement suggests that 🇨🇦wasn’t already completely controlled by ‘foreign interests’ ( 🇨🇳,🇮🇱,🇺🇸,🇺🇳, etc ). While i served in uniform over 30 years ago our ‘navy’ 😏 was so subject to 🇺🇳 obligations and 🇺🇸 expectations we hardly could do anything actually for the Westcoast of 🇨🇦, and testimonies from the Eastcoast were about the same, just more colourful and with more players in the game ( 🇳🇱, 🇪🇸, 🇫🇷, 🇵🇹, etc ).
We have never had a military capable -of- or with a mandate -to- defend Canadian sovereignty…nor has The Dominion of Canada ever had a government that truly cared beyond what The Governor General’s Office told them they ought to care about. If ‘The Crown’ said either -nothing- or “No” or “Yes” - it all meant the same after the ink dried…it all meant: “No”.
🇺🇸 military submarines have been abusing ( what we were told were ) privileges even before the end of WW1. 🇨🇳 commercial and military sea-traffic openly defies our navy and often even demonstrates hostility. 🇫🇷,🇵🇹,🇪🇸, and 🇳🇱 commercial vessels from the largest cargo ships to the smallest commercial fishing-vessels all have for decades disregarded our navy and coast-guard ( which ceased to be anything more than maritime freight for the super wealthy approximately 55 years ago ), and when our navy, RCMP or other policing organizations move to ‘correct’ inappropriate conduct within internationally recognized Canadian Sovereign Territorial Waters…the absolute ridiculous behaviour by those interlopers is sometimes legendary.
🇨🇦 has no affective national security, or national sovereignty, and unless one is a WHM who is of the ‘We-Who-Know’ and will ‘Name The Jew’…then he / she are not entitled to sit at my table, embrace me as Kinfölk, or share in a conversation over some hoppy wobbly-pops.
We Canadians who know the score, and know we ( as Canadian Fölk ) our ‘game’ in in the 3rd-Inning, we are still down by 2, our best players were killed in 🇧🇪 and 🇫🇷 mud a lifetime ago ( fighting against our 🇩🇪 Blood-Brothers 🤕😮💨😑 ), the opposition is on a powerplay while we are minus 2 on the ice, our keeper is exhausted from the constant shots, there’s no more backups, no change-ups left that can skate or shoot left in reserve, and the very ice under us is soft without integral officiating to give us even a chance.
Seek THE TRUTH in all things.
