Amidst all the confusing media spin, Canadians must face up to a harsh and ugly reality; the harsh and ugly reality being that this could be the last weekend we get to live in liberty and freedom before Communism sets in on Monday, Election Day. Liberal leader Mark Carney is the current deceitful spear tip of the World Economic Forum, (WEF) a full-blown Communist Agency, avidly working to take down the USA and Western governments.

Chillingly, Mark Carney in his maze of outrageous lies, is acting as though he’s already won Monday’s crucial election, making some of us ponder whether he knows something we do not know. Carney’s victory on Monday could make it official that Canada will come under WEF-inspired Communist rule.

